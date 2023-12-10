Kotkaniemi extended his current scoring drought to six games in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Kotkaniemi started the season with a very solid 13 points in 14 games (6G, 7A). However, he's been ice cold since then with just two goals in his last 13 contests. He's been skating primarily on the third line lately, seeing just 12:08 of ice time -- his third-lowest TOI of the season. If you have other options on your fantasy bench right now, it would be wise to use them.