Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Expected healthy scratch Saturday

Morrow was the seventh defenseman at Friday's practice, suggesting he will be a healthy scratch Saturday against the Bruins, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

When Morrow's played, head coach Claude Julien has been confident enough to give him minutes on the second power-play unit, but it looks like he'll take a seat in the press box Saturday. Rookie Victor Mete lined up on the third defensive pairing at Friday's practice.