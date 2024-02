Armia had two assists, three shots on net and two penalty minutes over 15:07 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Armia led the breakout of the Canadiens' zone that led to an Arber Xhekaj tally in the first period, then he tussled with two Washington defenders to set up Alex Newhook's first goal since he returned from injury. Assists have been a rare commodity this season for Armia, who entered the night with one helper over 38 games.