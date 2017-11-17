Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Dealing with illness
Drouin has come down with the flu ahead of Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.
The illness reportedly prevented Drouin -- who has six points (one goal, five assists) in the last 10 games -- from practicing Friday, and it's also affecting team captain Max Pacioretty and stay-at-home rearguard Jordie Benn. Expect the Habs to make a priority of evaluating their sick skaters.
