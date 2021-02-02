Drouin posted an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Drouin got on the scoresheet quickly with the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's opening tally. The 25-year-old Drouin has been the play-maker on the second line for Montreal -- he has a goal and eight assists through nine contests, allowing Josh Anderson and Suzuki to be more goal-oriented.