Drouin (undisclosed) will not return to Sunday's game against Ottawa.
Drouin was on the ice for just over nine minutes before leaving the game. It's unclear what happened to the 25-year-old or how serious his injury is. Until another update is available, he'll be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's tilt with Ottawa.
