Drouin had a goal, four shots on net, and three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The goal was a huge monkey off Drouin's back. The 22-year-old forward had gone 13 straight games, dating back to Nov. 29, without scoring and had just three in the last 32. He's registered points in three straight contests, which may quell some of creeping buyer's remorse feeling in Montreal. His painful transition to center has been a running theme of late, and there's no sign that head coach Claude Julien will be moving him to wing anytime soon. Montreal is without Andrew Shaw (lower body, IR) and Phillip Danault (head) for the time being and needs Drouin to continue in the pivot.