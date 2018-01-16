Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Nets first goal since November
Drouin had a goal, four shots on net, and three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The goal was a huge monkey off Drouin's back. The 22-year-old forward had gone 13 straight games, dating back to Nov. 29, without scoring and had just three in the last 32. He's registered points in three straight contests, which may quell some of creeping buyer's remorse feeling in Montreal. His painful transition to center has been a running theme of late, and there's no sign that head coach Claude Julien will be moving him to wing anytime soon. Montreal is without Andrew Shaw (lower body, IR) and Phillip Danault (head) for the time being and needs Drouin to continue in the pivot.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Pained transition to center•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Not looking like a top center•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returns to action•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Returning Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back at practice•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Still sick•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...