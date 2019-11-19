Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Out eight weeks minimum
Drouin is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks after undergoing wrist surgery Monday.
Drouin's extended absence is a devastating blow to Montreal's top-10 offense, as the talented forward is currently tied for second on the team with seven goals and tied for fourth with 15 points. The best-case scenario for Drouin is a mid-January return, but it sounds like he could be out beyond that point as well.
