Drouin scored a goal on seven shots and was assessed six penalty minutes in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Drouin's third-period goal ignited a dormant Montreal offense, narrowing Boston's lead to 2-1 before Tomas Tatar later knotted the affair at two apiece. Unfortunately, Drouin took a double-minor cross-checking penalty, giving the Bruins a power play in the final minutes of the game, setting the stage for John Moore's game winner. Drouin was reticent to talk about the infraction but his coach wasn't. "A penalty at that time of the game is not a penalty you want to take," Julien told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette. "If (Drouin) said it's on him he has reason. In a game like that when we came back to tie it, you really have to be disciplined. It's certain that even if (Backes) went after him, he gave him a cross-check in the face and it's a four-minute. It's something we can't keep doing if we want to win games. We need better discipline." The penalty puts a little tarnish on Drouin, who otherwise has been an asset of late, producing 12 points (six goals, six assists) over the last 11 games.