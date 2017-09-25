Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Ruled out for preseason fixture

Drouin will miss Monday's preseason meeting with Toronto on Monday as due to an upper-body ailment.

Drouin did take part in Monday's game-day skate per Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal, so it seems like his absence might be short term. The Quebec native -- who joined the club via a summer trade -- has the skill and potential to repeat his 2016-17 production (53 points in 73 games) for his hometown team this year.