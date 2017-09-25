Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Ruled out for preseason fixture
Drouin will miss Monday's preseason meeting with Toronto on Monday as due to an upper-body ailment.
Drouin did take part in Monday's game-day skate per Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal, so it seems like his absence might be short term. The Quebec native -- who joined the club via a summer trade -- has the skill and potential to repeat his 2016-17 production (53 points in 73 games) for his hometown team this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Rings up power-play assist in Habs debut•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will debut Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Starting season at center•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Can play all forward spots•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Inks six-year extension with new club•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Brought in via trade•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...