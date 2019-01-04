Benn scored the game-winning goal on his only shot and had three hits in Thursday's 2-0 win over Vancouver.

When the Canucks failed to challenge Benn at the blue line, he skated closer to the net and fired a wrister through traffic and past Jacob Markstrom. It was Benn's third goal of the season, and his third consecutive game on the scoresheet. The defensively minded blueliner has two goals and two assists during his three-game run.