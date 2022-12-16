Benn (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Benn didn't play in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers, but it appears his return to the lineup isn't far away. The 35-year-old defenseman has missed two large chunks of the campaign already, but he has two points, 18 hits and 15 blocked shots through six appearances.
