Benn signed a professional tryout with the Stars on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Benn spent last season in the Toronto organization, compiling two points in 12 games at the NHL level and six points in 23 outings with the AHL club. The 36-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut with the Stars in 2011-12. Should Benn get a full contract with Dallas, it'd likely be a two-way deal, and his path to the NHL roster is crowded by a number of younger blueliners.