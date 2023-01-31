Benn has dressed for four of the Leafs' last 16 games.

He has a minus-3 rating with eight hits and six blocks in those four games, and he's played just 12 games (one goal, one assist) over the season. Benn is a depth defender who can be exposed on the ice if he tries too hard -- he's much better when he plays a simple, straight-ahead game. And that's not really the Leafs' style, although he might be a more prototypical playoff guy. Benn is an undrafted 35-year-old who has carved out 607 NHL games with six teams over 12 seasons.