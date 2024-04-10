Slafkovsky netted his first NHL hat trick Tuesday in a 9-3 win over the Flyers.

The first goal was a gift -- Mike Matheson's one-timer from the top of the slot went in off his skate in the first. Slafkovsky pushed the score to 2-0 in the second on a one-timer from the edge of the crease. And he completed the hat trick a couple minutes later on a breakaway to push the score to 4-0. It stood as the winner. Slafkovsky is the sixth Canadiens player ever to score a hat trick at age 20 or younger. Since March 9, the winger has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 15 games (six goals, 11 assists). File his name away for draft day 2024. The sophomore winger has 19 goals and 48 points with 147 shots in 78 games this season.