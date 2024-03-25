Slafkovsky had an assist and two penalty minutes in Sunday's 5-1 win over Seattle.

The assist puts Slafkovsky's point streak at seven games, a stretch where he's posted two goals and eight points. He's getting big minutes and power-play time, but he's also had one or fewer shots in four of those games. There's been value in his game lately, but with the low shot totals, he'll need to either get more pucks on net or keep the helpers coming to push the streak forward.