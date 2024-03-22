Slafkovsky scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Slafkovsky extended his point streak to six games with a tally late in the second period. During that stretch, he has two goals and five assists. The 19-year-old winger has looked right at home on the Canadiens' top line for much of the campaign. He now has 15 goals, 38 points, 115 shots on net, 122 hits, 59 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 69 appearances.