Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Inks extension
Deslauriers signed a two-year contract extension with Montreal on Monday.
Deslauriers was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, but instead has tied himself to the Habs for another two seasons. The winger will get a slight pay bump ($950,000 annually) and won't have to worry about being sent to the minors, as it is a one-way deal. Even if the Canadiens shed some of their veteran players at the trade deadline, the Quebec native is unlikely to move out of a bottom-six role.
