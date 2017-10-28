Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Showing on IR
Scherbak (lower body) is listed on injured reserve retroactive to Thursday, per the NHL's official media site.
The rookie winger, who the Habs selected with a 2014 first-round (26th overall) draft pick, sustained his injury in Thursday's game against the Kings. Now, due to his placement on IR, he won't be eligible to return to game action until Nov. 4 -- but it's worth noting that the Habs are only scheduled for two games in that span.
