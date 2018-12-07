Scherbak's (personal) work visa has been finalized, which means he can suit up versus Vegas on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Scherbak figures to slot into a bottom-six role for the club, having been claimed off waivers Dec. 2. In his 26 appearances for the Habs this year, the Russian winger tallied four goals, two helpers and 39 shots while averaging 13:23 of ice time.