Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Acquired by Montreal
Valiev and Kerby Rychel were traded from Toronto to Montreal on Saturday in exchange for Tomas Plekanec and Kyle Baun, TSN reports.
Valiev is cashing out the balance of a three-year, entry-level contract that includes performance incentives, and he'll be a restricted free agent this summer. Born in Russia, the 22-year-old defenseman tallied 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) with an impressive plus-14 rating over 40 games with AHL Toronto during this 2017-18 campaign. Shea Weber is out for the season with foot surgery on tap, so perhaps Valiev will be able to crack an NHL lineup for the first time this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...