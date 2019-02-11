Valiev was demoted to AHL Stockton on Saturday, TSN reports.

Valiev has yet to break into an NHL game for the Flames this season. In the minors, the blueliner tallied one goal, 11 helpers and 26 PIM in 36 contests. The 23-year-old will need to make an impact during training camp next fall if he wants to secure a permanent spot on the 23-man roster.