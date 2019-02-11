Flames' Rinat Valiev: Shipped down to minors
Valiev was demoted to AHL Stockton on Saturday, TSN reports.
Valiev has yet to break into an NHL game for the Flames this season. In the minors, the blueliner tallied one goal, 11 helpers and 26 PIM in 36 contests. The 23-year-old will need to make an impact during training camp next fall if he wants to secure a permanent spot on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Flames' Rinat Valiev: Brought up to big club•
-
Flames' Rinat Valiev: Back down to Stockton•
-
Flames' Rinat Valiev: Promoted to top level•
-
Flames' Rinat Valiev: Brought in via three-player deal•
-
Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Placed on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Agrees to one-year, two-way contract renewal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...