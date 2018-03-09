Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Leaves Thursday's game
Valiev (lower body) will not return to action Thursday night against Florida.
Brought to Montreal as part of the Tomas Plekanec trade, Valiev was playing in just his second game as a Canadien on Thursday. The 22-year-old blueliner has 15 points in 41 AHL games this season but has yet to register a point in his NHL career. Hopefully the injury isn't too serious for the young defenseman.
