Monahan scored a goal on six shots in the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.

Monahan opened the scoring for the Canadiens, scoring a nice goal off the rush to knot the game at 1-1. This goal gives Monahan goals in four straight games as he has started off the season red-hot with six goals and nine points in 10 games. The former Flame should continue to play in the Canadiens' middle-six forward core and top power-play unit.