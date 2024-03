Monahan collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

It's the second straight two-assist game for Monahan. The 29-year-old center has been a big addition to the Jets, and over his last 16 contests he's delivered eight goals and 15 points. Monahan's 50 points on the season are his highest total since the career-high 82 he churned out for the Flames in 2018-19.