Monahan delivered an assist in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Monahan won a faceoff and Jets newcomer Tyler Toffoli put the finishing touches on the play courtesy of a slick wrist shot to make it 4-0 at 8:07 in the third period. The Jets now feature a deadly trio in Monohan, Toffoli and Nikolaj Ehlers on the second line, with the former up to eight goals and 11 total points in 18 games since his Feb. 2 trade from the Canadiens. Between those two teams, Monahan has 21 goals and 25 assists through 67 contests.