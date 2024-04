Monahan scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Monahan is on a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist) following a brief three-game slump. The 29-year-old's tally Monday tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. He's up to 19 points over 27 contests with the Jets, a slightly better pace than he showed with the Canadiens. Overall, Monahan is at 24 goals, 54 points, 158 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 76 appearances this season.