Monahan posted an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Monahan set up Gabriel Vilardi's hat-trick-clinching empty-netter with 1:04 left in the game. The helper extended Monahan's point streak to five contests (three goals, two assists). The center is rolling and continues to see time on the second line. He's up to 20 points through 28 outings with the Jets and 55 points through 77 games this season.