Monahan scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime defeat to the Oilers.

Monahan tied the game 3-3 midway through the third period, tipping a Nikolaj Ehlers shot past Stuart Skinner. After getting off to a hot start in Winnipeg, Monahan had gone 11 games without a goal coming into Tuesday's matchup. He's up to 22 goals and 51 points across 73 games between the Jets and Canadiens this season.