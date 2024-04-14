Monahan scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

The 29-year-old center's first tally early in the first period wound up being the game-winner. Monahan hadn't had a multi-point performance since March 19, but he's been a solid trade deadline addition to the Winnipeg lineup, delivering 13 goals and 24 points in 32 games for the Jets after coming over from the Canadiens. He now sits one point short of his first 60-point campaign since 2018-19, with two contests left on the schedule.