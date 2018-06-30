Canadiens' Steve Mason: Will be subjected to contract buyout
Mason will be placed on unconditional waivers Saturday in order for the Canadiens to buy out the goalie's contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Habs acquired Mason's contract rights from the Jets -- along with forward Joel Armia, a 2019 seventh-round draft pick and 2020 fourth-rounder -- in exchange for blue-line prospect Simon Bourque on Saturday morning. However, it's abundantly clear that Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin had no intention of keeping Mason as a depth option behind Carey Price and Antti Niemi. Instead, by purchasing Mason's contract, Montreal will pony up $1.36 million to save just as much cap space over the next two seasons -- assuming he goes unclaimed, of course.
