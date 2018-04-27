Jets' Steve Mason: Reporting for backup duties

Mason (undisclosed) will back up Connor Hellebuyck in Game 1 against the Predators on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason came in as relief for Hellebuyck in Game 3 of the conference quarterfinals and stopped all seven shots. Besides for that dud, Hellebuyck has been lights-out and the Jets will rely on him if they want to hoist the Stanley Cup, so if Mason makes an appearance, it signals Winnipeg is in serious trouble.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories