Jets' Steve Mason: Reporting for backup duties

Mason (undisclosed) will back up Connor Hellebuyck in Game 1 against the Predators on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason came in as relief for Hellebuyck in Game 3 of the conference quarterfinals and stopped all seven shots. Besides for that dud, Hellebuyck has been lights-out and the Jets will rely on him if they want to hoist the Stanley Cup, so if Mason makes an appearance, it signals Winnipeg is in serious trouble.