Jets' Steve Mason: Status uncertain

Mason (undisclosed) may not be available to serve as the backup against the Wild for Game 5 on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason was hurt during Friday's morning skate and a replacement -- likely Michael Hutchinson -- will need to be called up from AHL Manitoba if the veteran is unable to dress. Barring injury, Connor Hellebuyck was always going to be the starting netminder for Winnipeg throughout the postseason anyway.