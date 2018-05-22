Jets' Steve Mason: Dressed despite back injury
Mason missed Game 4 of the Western Conference finals due to a back injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Mason told reporters he took a cortisone shot in order to dress for Game 5, which would seem to indicate there is not expected to be any long-term impact from his back problem. Given the 29-year-old's $4.1 million cap hit heading into the 2018-19 campaign, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Jets try to trade him, considering thats a lot of money to devote to a backup and the team still needs to sign Connor Hellebuyck to a new deal. In limited action this season, Mason was a serviceable No. 2, as he posted a 5-6-1 record with a 3.24 GAA. If the Ontario native is still with Winnipeg next season, fantasy owners can likely expect 25 games to be his ceiling.
