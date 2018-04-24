Jets' Steve Mason: Working out on ice

Mason (undisclosed) went through on-ice drills prior to the Tuesday's practice session, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Depending on your take, its either good news that Mason was able to participate in drills sporting full gear or its bad news that he is unable to join his teammates for practice. Ultimately, the Jets pursuit of Lord Stanley's cup starts and stops with No. 1 Connor Hellebuyck. Even once the veteran Mason is given the green light to return, he shouldn't be expected to get the starting nod as long as Hellebuyck is healthy.