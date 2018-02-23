Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Nabs two points in win

Plekanec finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Plekanec opened the scoring in the first period and added a helper on Phillip Danault's empty-netter late in the third. The veteran Czech center is expected to get moved by Monday's trade deadline, and potential suitors should be pleased with his four points over the past four games. Considering he only has six goals and 18 assists in 60 games, Plekanec's value will likely remain limited regardless of where he goes.