Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Nabs two points in win
Plekanec finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Plekanec opened the scoring in the first period and added a helper on Phillip Danault's empty-netter late in the third. The veteran Czech center is expected to get moved by Monday's trade deadline, and potential suitors should be pleased with his four points over the past four games. Considering he only has six goals and 18 assists in 60 games, Plekanec's value will likely remain limited regardless of where he goes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...