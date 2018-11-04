Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Skates with team Saturday
Plekanec (back) participated in Saturday's morning skate, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Plekanec is on injured reserve and has missed the last seven games due to an ailing back. Coach Claude Julien said the injured center is feeling much better and will meet with doctors for an evaluation. Plekanec could be back on the active roster this coming week.
