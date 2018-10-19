Plekanec (back) could miss several weeks of action, with Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports adding that the veteran center will be placed on injured reserve.

Plekanec, unfortunately, will be sidelined for an extended period of time, likely donning his patented turtlenecks as a spectator for at least the next 10 games. Once a can't-miss fantasy commodity, Plekanec added six goals and 20 assists between the Habs and Buds last season, but the penalty-killing specialist is undeniably past his prime as a 35-year-old pivot. It's probably safe to drop Pleks considering how deep the center position is in fantasy hockey.