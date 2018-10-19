Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Will require IR stint
Plekanec (back) could miss several weeks of action, with Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports adding that the veteran center will be placed on injured reserve.
Plekanec, unfortunately, will be sidelined for an extended period of time, likely donning his patented turtlenecks as a spectator for at least the next 10 games. Once a can't-miss fantasy commodity, Plekanec added six goals and 20 assists between the Habs and Buds last season, but the penalty-killing specialist is undeniably past his prime as a 35-year-old pivot. It's probably safe to drop Pleks considering how deep the center position is in fantasy hockey.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Won't accompany team to Ottawa•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Makes season debut•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Practices on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Sits out season opener•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec: Finishes stint away from Habs•
-
Maple Leafs' Tomas Plekanec: Will participate in World Championship•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...