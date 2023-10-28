Plekanec announced the end of his playing career Saturday.

Plekanec scored a goal and two points in nine contests with Kladno of the Czech League this season before deciding to retire. Though the 40-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since 2018-19, he did amass 233 goals and 608 points in 1,001 career games at the top level, including 984 appearances with Montreal. At his height in 2009-10, Plekanec scored 25 goals and 70 points in 82 outings. He also appeared in 94 career playoff contests, scoring 18 goals and 53 points in that span.