Toffoli scored a goal on a team-high six shots and had an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.

Toffoli had a hand in two third-period goals, slipping an assist to Jeff Petry then scored the game-tying marker on the power play, setting up the OT heroics. It was the second consecutive two-point night for Toffoli, who has goals in six of the last seven games.