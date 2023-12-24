Kuzmenko scored two goals, including one on the power play in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko was a healthy scratch for the last two games as his playing style continues to clash with head coach Rick Tocchet's vision for the team. The 27-year-old Kuzmenko has still performed relatively well despite his reduced role, accumulating eight goals, 11 helpers, 44 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He's unlikely to play much of a physical style, but Kuzmenko can score and set up linemates well as long as he can stick in a top-six role.