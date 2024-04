Kuzmenko notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Kuzmenko has been the Flames' hottest forward recently, earning four goals and three assists over his last four games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 36 points, 104 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 65 contests between the Flames and the Canucks. As long as his offense stays warm, Kuzmenko should see top-six minutes and ample power-play time.