Kuzmenko scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Kuzmenko earned his third straight multi-point effort, but most of the rest of the Flames didn't do much on offense. The winger has four goals and two helpers over his last three outings following a six-game slump. He's up to 17 tallies, 35 points, 100 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 64 appearances between the Flames and the Canucks this season.