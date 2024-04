Kuzmenko recorded two power-play assists and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kuzmenko has four multi-point efforts during his five-game point streak, a span that has seen him earn four goals and five helpers. The 28-year-old winger is surging late in the campaign, though he's been known to have streaky offense. For the season, he's at 38 points, 104 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 66 appearances between the Flames and the Canucks.