Kuzmenko scored three goals, including two on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Kuzmenko put the Flames ahead 3-0 in the second period and added a couple of insurance tallies in the third after the Ducks made a comeback push. This is Kuzmenko's second career hat trick, both of which have come at Anaheim's expense. He's surged late in the season with eight goals and six helpers over his last eight contests, giving him 21 tallies, 43 points, 114 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 69 outings overall.