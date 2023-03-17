Beauvillier recorded two assists in a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Thursday.

Beauvillier has a goal and seven points over his last six outings. He's been great since he was acquired from the Islanders, contributing seven goals and 16 points through 18 games with Vancouver, compared to nine goals and 20 points in 49 outings during his time with New York in 2022-23. His increase in production is in part because Beauvillier entered Thursday's contest averaging 18:33 of ice time with Vancouver, which is up from 15:47 with the Islanders.