Beauvillier (illness) is set to play Wednesday against Edmonton, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Beauvillier scored 18 goals and 40 points in 82 contests between the Islanders and Vancouver in 2022-23. He's projected to play on a line with Dakota Joshua and Pius Suter during Wednesday's contest.
