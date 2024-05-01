Silovs stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators in Game 5.

Silovs gave up goals to Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier in the third period of a low-scoring loss. With five goals allowed on 52 shots, Silovs has been solid in his two playoff appearances. The 23-year-old may still end up ceding the crease back to Casey DeSmith, who served as backup Tuesday after missing Sunday's Game 4 with a lower-body injury. The Canucks will get their second chance to advance in Friday's Game 6 in Nashville.