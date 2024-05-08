Silovs was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Kevin Woodley of NHL.com, putting him on track to guard the home crease versus Edmonton in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Silovs was excellent after being thrust into action in the first round versus Nashville due to injuries to Thatcher Demko (knee) and Casey DeSmith, who is now healthy but was dealing with a lower-body injury. Silovs went 2-1-0 while posting an impressive 1.70 GAA and .938 save percentage through three appearances against the Predators. The Connor McDavid-led Oilers offense racked up 22 goals through five games in the first round versus Winnipeg, so Silovs will likely be tested early and often Wednesday.