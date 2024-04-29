Silovs stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 3.

Silovs looked on track for the loss, but the Canucks scored twice in the final 2:49 of regulation and then won it 1:02 into overtime. The 23-year-old got the start because Thatcher Demko (knee) and Casey DeSmith (undisclosed) were unavailable. DeSmith's injury is considered minor, so it's possible Silovs could be back in the backup role as soon as Tuesday's Game 5 back in Vancouver.